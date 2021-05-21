Cynthia Tucker: Wind down the wretched and failed war on drugs

MOBILE, Ala. — In the first seconds of video of the events leading to the April 21 police shooting of Andrew Brown Jr., you see the unnecessary force so common in law enforcement in America. You also see the police violence that characterizes the so-called “war on drugs.”

Sitting in the back of a pickup, seven Pasquotank County, North Carolina, sheriff’s deputies are dressed in tactical gear as if they are patrolling the streets of Kandahar, Afghanistan. Brown had never been incarcerated for a violent offense, but those gung-ho deputies jumped off the truck as if they were going after a high-value terrorist.

They were not. Their job was to execute arrest and search warrants for drug-related offenses. Brown was no drug kingpin, no Pablo Escobar or Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman. Yet he was shot five times as he tried to flee, once in the back of the head, according to his family.

It will take generations of work to excise the implicit prejudices from policing in America. They are embedded deeply in many of the men and women who wear law enforcement uniforms. That helps explain why major police unions across the country endorsed the presidential campaigns of Donald Trump, who ran both times as the reincarnation of George Wallace.