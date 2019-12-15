Cynthia Tucker: White people use food stamps, too

We are not who we think we are.

America is not the land of unlimited opportunity, not the home of the free and the brave, not the shining city on a hill. Instead, it is a troubled nation spurning its more noble traditions, stirring the cauldron of racial and ethnic hatred and turning its back on those who didn’t have the good luck to be born wealthy.

Even if voters rise up to defeat the corrupt narcissist in the Oval Office, the nation will still be in trouble, having allowed the gaping wounds of race and class to fester for far too long. President Donald J. Trump’s cultish base of aging whites is fearful of demographic tides, anxious about cultural change. But many of his voters also fear losing their economic footing, and they incorrectly blame their lack of opportunity on immigrants.

Globalization certainly plays a part in the current economy, but greed also plays a major role. Conservative politicians and the wealthy executives who support them have trampled the labor unions that had helped to boost a broad middle class. The wealthy have also cobbled together a tax structure that ensures the rich get richer and the poor get poorer.