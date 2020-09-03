Cynthia Tucker: Whether by mail or in person, please vote

That's because a ballot is power -- the power to choose the politicians who represent us, the principles on which they stake their positions, the policies they carry out on our behalf. As the late, great John Lewis, who famously sacrificed life and limb for the ballot, was fond of reminding us: "The vote is the most powerful nonviolent tool we have in a democratic society."

Nothing is new about efforts to deny broad access to the ballot box. The political history of the United States is a long and violent struggle to win the vote for every American citizen. In the earliest days of the republic, only white men with property were allowed to cast ballots.

Eventually, poor white men gained the right to vote. One hundred years ago, white women did, too. But Black Americans have been fighting for the ballot since the Civil War ended. And we must fight for it still.

During Reconstruction, Radical Republicans -- back then the Republican Party was still the party of Lincoln -- insisted that Black citizens be given the right to vote, but that right was taken away quickly. As soon as federal troops were pulled out of the South, violent white mobs, including the Ku Klux Klan, rose up to threaten, to maim, to lynch Black people who attempted to vote.