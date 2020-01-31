Cynthia Tucker: We must never 'get over it'

Mitch McConnell and the Republican claque made it clear at the outset of impeachment proceedings that they had no intention of conducting a fair and impartial trial, of even pretending to be anything but toadies defending President Donald Trump at all costs. And they have been true to their word.

They have closed their eyes to stark evidence of Trump's clear abuses of power, blocked their ears to new revelations, and sloughed off any suggestion that the president's conduct even deserves closer scrutiny.

Of all the things they have done and said in the president's defense, perhaps the most cynical is this: Even if Trump did all those things, those actions don't amount to impeachable offenses. But if Trump's conduct isn't impeachable, what is? By defending the president, Republicans have coddled corruption, encouraged treason and betrayed the democratic values on which the nation was founded.

But as evidence piled up that McConnell and his allies could not dispute, that became their fallback position: So what if he did it? All presidents conduct foreign policy by extorting vulnerable allies for damaging information about their domestic political rivals, they insist. Or as acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney put it during an October press conference: "I have news for everybody: Get over it. There is going to be political influence in foreign policy."