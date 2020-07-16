Cynthia Tucker: We must improve law enforcement, not eliminate it

Secoriea Turner was only 8 years old when she was fatally wounded during a violent Fourth of July weekend in Atlanta. According to published reports, she was in the car with her mother, who was attempting to turn into a parking lot near a Wendy's restaurant that was the scene of a highly publicized police shooting last month. For reasons that are a mystery to the rest of us, gunmen opened fire on the vehicle.

Turner's death may have been the most heart-wrenching, but it wasn't the only one. Between Friday, July 3, and Sunday, July 5, Atlanta recorded 11 separate shooting incidents with 31 victims, five of whom, including Secoriea, were killed.

The holiday weekend was marred by violence across the nation. Children were among those fatally wounded not only in Atlanta but also in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C. In Southeast Washington, 11-year-old Davon McNeal was shot as he and his mother were leaving a community cookout designed to curb violence and promote peace. Davon's mother, Crystal McNeal, had organized the event.

These appalling homicides should serve notice to the activists who are demanding that cities abolish their police departments. It's quite unlikely that the families of the victims want to live in communities with no police protection. Nor do the majority of Americans, Black, white and brown.