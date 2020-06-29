Cynthia Tucker: 'War on drugs' fosters culture of police brutality

The Louisville (Kentucky) Metro Police Department has fired Brett Hankison, one of three police officers involved in the egregious death of Breonna Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical technician who was shot dead in her home though she was not guilty of any crime. Prosecutors should go further and bring criminal charges against all three. Civilians have been prosecuted for behavior less damning.

But even criminal prosecutions of the three involved in Taylor's death won't change the dynamic that prompted them to break down her door in the middle of the night, claiming they were looking for evidence of illegal drugs. After all, a judge signed off on no-knock warrants that allowed police to barge into her home. (The Louisville Metro Council has since outlawed no-knock warrants.)

Taylor's murder is a consequence not only of outrageous police conduct but of the misguided, decades-long "war on drugs." That campaign has fostered a lawless climate within the criminal justice system, a climate that misrepresents arrests as security, low-level dealers as drug kingpins, and imprisonment of nonviolent drug offenders as victories over the illegal drug trade.