Cynthia Tucker: Trusted messengers must preach COVID facts

That skepticism among Black Southerners has been blamed on a mistrust of the medical establishment that follows centuries of documented mistreatment of Black patients. The infamous Tuskegee experiment -- in which Black men were allowed to die of syphilis despite the availability of a treatment they were never told about -- is among the more notorious examples.

But that explanation for the vaccine skepticism of many Black Americans is threadbare and unpersuasive. I have not heard of a case of a Black person who gets injured in a car accident or develops diabetes but refuses to go to a physician, even when the physician is likely to be white. Nor do I personally know a single Black parent -- regardless of confidence in the medical establishment -- who doesn't get his or her children vaccinated against childhood diseases so they can attend school.

It is important to point out that some Black Southerners simply don't have easy access to vaccines. Most Southern states, the majority of which are GOP-dominated, have refused to expand Medicaid, leaving the working poor without health insurance. If you don't have health insurance, you probably don't have a relationship with a physician you trust. And you may live in a rural area with no medical center or pharmacy, which would mean a miles-long drive to get the shots (and possibly requiring two separate trips).