Cynthia Tucker: Trump supporters grow ever more committed to treason

On Nov. 9, 2016, I woke up in a country I did not recognize. Donald Trump, reality TV host, racist and grifter, had just been elected president. Four years later, the election of Joseph Biden has done little to ease my sense of alienation, of distress. I am still a stranger in a strange land.

While many have touted Biden's election as the salvation of democracy in the United States, a substantial minority of Americans, including many Republican elected officials, have rejected democratic principles, spurned the Constitution and trounced traditions set in place by the Founding Fathers. If Trump were the only madman stalking the hallways of power while uttering lunatic conspiracy theories, I'd believe that our long national nightmare was nearly over. But he's not. He leads a legion of lunatics, men and women who insist that a massive fraudulent undertaking deprived Trump of his rightful victory.

Just when I think that the Trumpists have reached their nadir -- that they have sunk so deeply in a quicksand of crazy that they cannot sink further -- they prove me wrong. In one of the latest exhibits of absurdity, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued four other states, Georgia, Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, over pandemic-related changes they made to ensure that voters could cast their ballots safely.