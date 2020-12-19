Cynthia Tucker: Trump staff urged policy of letting infection spread

But that history hardly explains the growing resistance to any and all vaccinations among certain white Americans who have taken up the anti-science cudgel to spread misinformation far and wide. They have already intimidated school authorities across the country, and those authorities have caved in to numerous exemptions that allow unvaccinated children to attend public schools. As a result, outbreaks of measles, rare in the United States by the 1990s, surged last year.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife were receiving their COVID vaccines Friday in a televised event, hoping to signal that the inoculation is safe. But Trump has pointedly denounced public health strategies — mocking those who wear masks, disputing his own scientists and flacking fake cures. Though the president invested heavily in the promise of a vaccine, it may now be too late for him to persuade his flat-earth followers to trust science.

Epidemiologists think that about 70% of Americans have to be vaccinated for the nation to achieve herd immunity, the point at which enough of us would have antibodies that the virus would be largely contained. Even without anti-vaccination resistance, public health experts say it will likely be late spring or early summer before enough doses of vaccine are available to get close to that target.