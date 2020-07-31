Cynthia Tucker: Trump revives dated racial fear-mongering

But much has changed in the half-century since that sort of racial appeal stirred images of chaste white suburbs overrun by black "welfare moms" and criminals. Let's start with the "housewives" themselves. If any suburban "housewives" are left, they might be Black women whose neighbors are immigrants from India or Pakistan.

Trump is stuck in the 1970s, when he and his father, Fred Trump, were sued for discriminating against Black renters. According to The New York Times, the Justice Department charged the Trumps with requiring different terms based on race and claiming they had no vacancies when a Black tenant applied. The president learned his racial politics at his father's knee -- later honed by the combative and corrupt attorney, Roy Cohn -- and he is cemented in that bigotry.

Happily, though, the nation has moved on. Maynard Jackson won his campaign, and Atlanta did not die. It has thrived. Like cities around the country, it struggled through decades of white flight, surging crime rates and job loss. Now, like other urban centers, Atlanta is home to a growing middle class, white, Black and brown, investment by major companies and a host of big-city amenities.