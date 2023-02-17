As I sit here, my computer screen facing the window, I see the storm clouds gathering. I am trying to determine whether my daughter will be able to walk home from her school three blocks away or whether I will have to pick her up again because of a severe thunderstorm. As I write this, an estimated 58 million Americans across 20 states are on alert for severe weather.

Here in Alabama’s Gulf Coast region, we have no reason to prepare for the heavy snow (sometimes snow cyclones) or ice storms that residents of many states have seen this winter. Instead, we hunker down in fear of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes, which continue to plague us. Last year, Alabama saw 98 tornadoes, the second highest number on record.

And this year is off to a record start, with 28 confirmed tornadoes in Alabama in January, the highest number ever recorded for the month. The top five years for tornadoes in the state have all been recorded in this century, when climate change has shown its devastating effects. According to the World Meteorological Organization, the past eight years have been the hottest on record.

Unlike with floods and droughts, climate scientists have not established a clear connection between a warming planet and the intensity and frequency of tornadoes. Still, researchers have warned that a hotter atmosphere sparks more severe weather events.

“When you start putting a lot of these events together, and you start looking at them in the aggregate sense, the statistics are pretty clear that not only has there sort of been a change — a shift, if you will — of where the greatest tornado frequency is happening. But these events are (also) becoming perhaps stronger, more frequent and also more variable,” Victor Gensini, a Northern Illinois University professor and tornado expert, has said.

Even if it’s not clear that warmer weather sparks more tornadoes, it is clear, according to climate scientists, that the “Tornado Alley” has shifted east. In the last century, tornadoes concentrated in the plains of Oklahoma, Nebraska and Kansas, sparking the imaginations of writers such as L. Frank Baum, who penned “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz.” But the tornado belt has shifted significantly east of the Mississippi River, where regions are more densely populated and more damage can occur.

In his 2017 dystopian novel, “American War,” writer Omar El Akkad conjures a nation cleaved by a second Civil War — this one sparked by citizens’ very different reactions to the devastation caused by climate change. After the president bans fossil-fuel vehicles, a shooting war breaks out between North and South.

One of the main characters has grown up in a Gulf Coast region already heavily flooded and wracked by frequent and violent storms. Though the story begins sometime in the 21st century, this region feels as though its weather patterns are already close to that sort of devastation.

And we keep stumbling mindlessly toward disaster. The onset of higher gas prices (still lower than they are in Europe) has led to a nation of discontented drivers demanding less costly access to fossil fuels. Moreover, the suggestion that gas stoves might eventually be prohibited led to a full-scale uproar among conservative pundits.

Even when we agree that climate change is wreaking havoc on our environment, we can’t agree on what to do about it. Out West, where raging wildfires have ravaged communities for the past several years, many homeowners insist on rebuilding right where they were. Many homeowners with beachfront property do the same.

City leaders in Charleston, where rising sea levels are a major headache, want to build a billion-dollar sea wall around a vulnerable part of town, but some engineers and environmentalists worry that it won’t stop a severe storm surge. In addition, new highways and homes in Charleston are still being built in flood plains.

We might yet come to our senses and determine that we have to change the way we live — starting with less dependence on fossil fuels. But it seems likely that we will endure much more death and destruction before we do.