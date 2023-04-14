MOBILE, Ala. — The legacy of George Wallace lives on.

The Alabama governor was best known for skillfully pandering to the racial animosity harbored by so many white voters — not only in the South, but also, as his presidential campaigns showed, throughout the nation. Wallace was especially savvy about exploiting white fear of Black crime, claiming he would restore “law and order.”

After decades of using subtle but racially charged code words, the Republican Party has embraced the Wallace playbook explicitly. Donald Trump showed GOP politicians they could abandon dog whistles for a foghorn, leaving no doubt about whether they meant to widen the racial divide.

Republican Gov. Greg Abbott of Texas is recklessly following the Wallace playbook with his decision to pardon Army Sgt. Daniel Perry, convicted of murder earlier this month for the shooting death of Black Lives Matter protester Garrett Foster in Austin. Though Foster was white, he was subject to the same seething rage that consumes many whites who want to portray all BLM protesters as thugs, looters or “antifa,” no matter how peaceful they are. (Foster may have incited more anger in some white critics than Black protesters because they may have seen him as a race traitor.)

According to testimony at the trial, Perry, who was working as a ride-share driver, turned into the crowd of protesters on the night of the shooting, July 25, 2020. Foster was legally carrying an assault-style rifle across his chest and approached Perry’s car.

Perry shot Foster from inside his car, claiming self-defense, insisting that Foster had raised the rifle to fire. But the prosecution introduced evidence showing Perry’s deep-seated animosity toward BLM protesters. Among his text messages and social media comments were the following: “I might have to kill a few people on my way to work, they are rioting outside my apartment complex,” and “I might go to Dallas to shoot looters.”

The jury also heard testimony from a friend of Perry’s who had tried to persuade him not to murder a protester and claim self-defense. “Shooting after creating an event where you have to shoot, is not a good shoot,” the friend told Perry in a social media message.

The jury took that evidence into consideration as they deliberated. “It was the messages that gave us his state of mind and what he was thinking regarding the protest,” one juror told The New York Times.

That wasn’t good enough for the governor. He leapt into action even though the appeals process for Perry had barely begun. He tweeted, “Texas has one of the strongest ‘Stand Your Ground’ laws of self-defense that cannot be nullified by a jury or a progressive District Attorney.”

Abbott’s abrogation of a jury verdict stands in dramatic contrast to his practice with pardons. He has been quite stingy with his clemency power in the past, using it for a few people convicted of minor crimes, according to The Dallas Morning News. In 2021, for example, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles recommended 75 requests for clemency, but the governor pardoned only eight Texans.

But Abbott couldn’t resist pressure from ultraconservatives, including Fox News anchor Tucker Carlson, a George Wallace acolyte. Carlson tweeted, “Apparently the state of Texas no longer recognizes the right of self-defense,” and on his highly rated show, he insisted that Abbott pardon Perry. Perry’s defenders also include the notorious Kyle Rittenhouse, who has made a lucrative living from speaking to right-wing groups about killing two unarmed BLM protesters in Wisconsin and getting away with it, claiming self-defense.

If you see a pattern here, you’re right. It’s a pattern that stretches back to the late 19th century, when white vigilantes killed Black freedmen (and -women) with impunity. In the 1960s, bigots got away with murdering white allies of civil rights activists, such as Episcopal priest Jonathan Daniels.

While the criminal justice system has made great strides toward equal justice for all in recent decades, Abbott and his cronies clearly want to turn back the clock. Jury verdicts, apparently, won’t stand in their way.