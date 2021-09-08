Cynthia Tucker: The climate crisis and denial both deepen

Even as Hurricane Ida was dissipating, it dumped torrential rainfall and unleashed devastating tornadoes on the northeastern United States, leading to several deaths there. This is what climate change looks like: Furious hurricanes and hundred-year floods are an annual event in Louisiana and Texas, but the Colorado River, which provides water to millions of Western residents, is drying up.
Global warming is no longer a distant threat. It now presents continual perils no matter where you live.
If there is any good news to be had, it is found in the infrastructure bill that passed the Senate last month with bipartisan support. Nineteen Republicans, including Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, joined Democrats to pass a trillion dollars in new spending that will mitigate against the ravages of climate change while also providing for the repair of aging roads and bridges.
The infrastructure bill includes billions not only for age-old provisions such as protections against flooding, but also for moving communities that are at greatest risk from the adverse effects of global warming, with special attention paid to communities of color that have received short shrift from disaster funding in the past. It includes funds to find new sources of drinking water for drought-stricken regions. It has money to protect against wildfires.
But those desperately needed measures are merely a finger in the dike against the vast impact of climate change. Moreover, they come at a time when too many Americans would rather believe nonsense than science, when a lot of average citizens rely on talk radio hosts rather than experts for their information. If we cannot talk a substantial minority of Americans into getting a proven vaccine to prevent deaths from COVID-19, how can we convince them to take measures against climate change?
It is stunning that the Food and Drug Administration has had to issue warnings against the use of ivermectin — an antiparasitic drug used mostly to treat cattle — as a cure for COVID. Science doubters shun a tested vaccine their doctors recommend, but they ingest a drug used to treat worms in cattle.
Will the urgency of climate change make any difference to such skeptics? Southeastern Louisiana was battered by two severe hurricanes last year and was struck by Hurricane Ida recently. While powerful winds did their share of damage, the greatest devastation came from torrential rains that flooded lakes and rivers. Two people died and several were injured when a two-lane highway collapsed in Mississippi, possibly from torrential rainfall. Others died in flooding and tornadoes.
New Orleans had built a new levee system after the ruin caused by Hurricane Katrina, so the city was spared the worst of Hurricane Ida. But its homes and hospitals have been without electricity in the devastating heat of a Southern summer. They can’t get gas for their cars or generators.
New York City residents, meanwhile, were surprised by the torrential rainfall that flooded the subway system and trapped residents in their cars and homes, killing several. Flooding and tornadoes also struck mid-Atlantic states.
Climate scientists have no doubt that global warming is generating extreme weather events, and President Biden reiterated that on Thursday, calling extreme weather “one of the great challenges of our time. ... Hurricane Ida didn’t care if you were a Democrat or Republican, rural or urban. This destruction is everywhere. And it’s a matter of life and death, and we’re all in this together.”
He’s right, of course. But it is not clear that any of his message will break through the aggressively partisan misinformation that is steadily pumped out by the right-wing media machine.
Fossil fuel industries, after all, have spent billions of dollars over the past few decades to deceive the public about human-caused climate change, and Republicans have joined their cause. The Green New Deal, an ambitious proposal to tackle climate change, remains a favorite bete noire on the right even though it has little chance of passing. Some right-wing propagandists still insist, falsely, that Biden’s climate proposals would ban the consumption of meat.
If humans are to have a shot at long-term survival, we will have to start to wean ourselves from our dependence on fossil fuels, including a decades-long love affair with the personal automobile. But ultraconservatives have insisted that mandates to wear a mask pose a dire threat to individual freedom. If their followers believe that, there is little hope that we can persuade them to stop driving Hummers.
Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007: cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.