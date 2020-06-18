Cynthia Tucker: Supreme Court curtails another hateful Trump policy

You'd think that any American president would be delighted to welcome hard-working and ambitious young adults clamoring to join the American family. But President Donald Trump has been openly hostile to black and brown people he could paint as "other" -- dangerous, lazy, lawless, un-American.

Resurrecting the rage, resentment and racism of George Wallace for an era in which immigration has changed the nation's demographics, Trump has created concentration camps at the southern border, bottlenecked asylum requests and deported people for traffic offenses. He has even gone after the young adults known as "Dreamers," mostly darker-skinned residents who are citizens in every way but the most technical: They weren't born here.

Happily, in another stunning defeat for the Trump administration, the U.S. Supreme Court has halted the president's attempt to deport them to countries they don't remember, to cultures they don't consider their own, to communities in which they could not speak the language. That's a triumph not only for the 700,000 or so who can continue to pursue their dreams, but also for the rest of us. They make the nation stronger.