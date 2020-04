Cynthia Tucker: Suppression and hypocrisy compromise GOP strategy

Like many of the other distortions, deceptions and outright lies in which the Republican Party has engaged, its flagrant fabrications about “voter fraud” have been exposed for what they are: a desperate attempt to hold on to power. For decades now, Republicans have undertaken a far-reaching effort to suppress the vote among constituencies that tend to vote for Democrats: voters of color, the poor, the young.

As the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends widespread voting by mail to help curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, Republicans — including the president — are engaged in an all-out campaign to prevent voting by mail. The GOP knows that any initiative that makes it easier to cast a ballot will result in more ballots cast. Any genuine patriot — any American who sincerely believes in the ideals of the U.S. Constitution — should want that, right?

