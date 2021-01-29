Cynthia Tucker: Should we commemorate an oppressor or a hero?

By now, most of the white pundits and public intellectuals who are willing to concede the evidence acknowledge that Trump’s enduring popularity among the white working class is not a consequence of their economic anxiety but rather what sociologists call “dominant group status threat.” They fear that their whiteness will no longer be sufficient for them to maintain cultural and political dominance.

And they are right. By the year 2042, demographers tell us, whites will no longer represent a majority of the nation’s population. They will simply be a plurality. But the changes that have taken place over the decades since the civil rights movement aren’t just about numbers. A younger and browner America has embraced broad cultural change — gay marriage, trans soldiers, a Black woman only a heartbeat away from the presidency. The insurrectionists at the U.S. Capitol a few weeks ago want no part of that America.

They will certainly not be happy about the removal of Jackson from the $20 bill, despite his shameful history. Trump, in fact, was a fan and kept a bust of Jackson in the Oval Office. “Andrew Jackson had a great history, and I think it’s very rough when you take somebody off the bill,” Trump said in 2019.