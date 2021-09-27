Cynthia Tucker: Racism makes for poor immigration policy

As Carlson has put it: "I know that the left and all the gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term 'replacement,' if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate, the voters now casting ballots, with new people, more obedient voters, from the third world. But they become hysterical because that's what's happening, actually. Let's just say it: That's true."

Racism, of course, is embedded in the nation's DNA, woven into Betsy Ross' flag, cemented into the cornerstone of America's founding. The Founding Fathers had already countenanced the genocide of Indigenous people by the time they got around to writing a document that proclaimed liberty for all while condoning the enslavement of those of African descent.

For 400 years, as Isabel Wilkerson points out brilliantly in "Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents," white Americans have enjoyed their status at the top of the social and cultural ladder. Even the least educated and poorest white person can count on whiteness to place him or her in a category above the best-educated and wealthiest Black person, she writes.