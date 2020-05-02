Cynthia Tucker: Racial disparities turn deadlier during pandemic

That clearly does not apply to President Donald Trump, whose lack of empathy for those who have suffered the worst of the pandemic has been explicit. And it may not apply to many of his supporters, either, including the overwhelmingly white crowds of protesters demanding that states drop their restrictive orders.

Even as politicians such as Trump and Kemp continue with their heedless plans, the catastrophic death rate from coronavirus in black America ought to compel public health officials and the medical establishment to finally commit to systemic change. Many of the best among us have been dying too soon for much too long.

That’s especially true for black men. In the actuarial tables, black women have been slowly catching up to white women for the past few decades. According to a 2016 report published by the American Journal of Public Health, by 2011, the life expectancy for white women was 81.1 years; for black women, 78.2 years. But the gap between white and black men was larger — 76.6 years for white men, but 72.2 years for black men.