Little was surprising in the U.S. Supreme Court's recent decision banning race-conscious college admissions. The court's ultraconservative majority had been expected to make a ruling implicitly stating that the lingering effects of generations of overt racism don't matter very much.

It was the court's ruling in another case -- striking down President Joe Biden's student loan forgiveness plan -- that may be more detrimental to young Black and brown adults. Because of the severe wealth gap, Black and Latino Americans struggle more to pay for college. That's one of the reasons fewer people of color attain college degrees.

As education activists plot new strategies to ensure that college campuses are diverse, here's something to consider: The vast majority of colleges and universities accept most of their applicants, according to the Pew Research Center. Of 1,364 four-year colleges and universities surveyed by Pew, only 17 admitted fewer than 10% of applicants in 2017.

That group includes, of course, the Ivy League, which educates many of the leaders who end up controlling important government and commercial institutions. That's why there is such controversy over admissions to those schools.

Still, much is to be said for ensuring that Black and brown students complete four-year degrees, even if from less-prestigious institutions, which, after all, educate the vast majority of Americans with college degrees. Few historically white institutions are as diverse as they should be, and that includes state flagship universities.

Broadly speaking, the United States remains a working-class country. About 40% of Americans over the age of 25 have four-year degrees, according to Pew, but clear racial disparities fester. About 61% of Asian-American adults have four-year degrees, while 42% of whites do, along with 28% of Blacks and 21% of Latinos.

As the workplace demands more technological proficiency, the economy needs better-educated workers. It's important that high school graduates go on to receive at least some post-secondary training. Those with four-year degrees earn more money than those without them, and they are also less likely to be unemployed, Pew notes.

One of the surest ways to narrow the wealth gap, then, is to narrow the education gap. But lack of funds is among the major reasons Black and Latino students don't enter college and don't complete degrees or certificates if they do. Even those who receive Pell grants -- available to less-affluent students -- still don't have enough money to cover the costs of a college education. Furthermore, many of them are unprepared for the rigorous studies that colleges require.

In a nation as wealthy as this, public colleges ought to offer free tuition, but the state of our politics suggests we are a long way away from that ideal. Indeed, many state legislatures provide less funding for their public colleges than they did in the 1990s -- which is one of the reasons why students today are burdened with more of the costs.

It's time to start campaigning for free tuition, starting with community colleges. Twenty states already offer free tuition at their two-year community colleges to in-state residents who meet certain requirements. The remaining 30 states should do the same.

They should also offer free tuition to technical schools for students without the interest or aptitude for college. Many technical schools offer top-notch training in an array of blue-collar fields that pay good wages.

While community colleges often provide remedial courses for students who lack preparation for rigorous post-secondary studies, much work must be done to ensure students of color are better prepared. Though George W. Bush and Barack Obama emphasized public school reform during their presidencies, that seems to have dropped off the public agenda. Parents worry, rightly, about school violence, while many conservative politicians stoke controversies over teaching Black history and gender equality.

If we are ever to become a more just and equal society, we have to do a better job of educating every child. The Supreme Court's ruling on affirmative action doesn't change that.