Cynthia Tucker: Outrageous Republican lies are easily disproved

One of the most popular features of Obamacare is a provision that prevents health insurance companies from banning customers who have pre-existing conditions. If you lose your health insurance because you are laid off from your job, you usually have to buy your insurance on the private market. Previously, if you had, say, hypertension or diabetes, many companies would have charged you outrageously high prices. Some would have refused to sell to you for any price. Some insurance companies canceled coverage if a patient had a recurrence of cancer. Obamacare prevents all that.

The popularity of that provision is why Trump and his allies insist they would protect those with pre-existing conditions. Recently, the president claimed that he would issue an executive order to do so. “That’s a big thing. I’ve always been very strongly in favor. This has never been done before,” he said.

Wow. So many lies bundled together, so much deceit to unravel. “This” is being done now by the Affordable Care Act. And even now, Trump and his allies are trying to destroy that law. In the middle of a deadly pandemic, they are working to abolish Obamacare. In June, the Trump administration joined a legal challenge from a group of Republican state officials asking the courts to end it. That’s after Republicans in Congress have made at least 70 attempts to repeal or curb the law.