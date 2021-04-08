Cynthia Tucker: Nuanced effects of climate change batter the Deep South

MOBILE, Ala. -- The tornadoes that roared through the Deep South in late March slammed southeastern and central Alabama, ripping homes apart, snapping utility poles, hurling cars into trees. The "super cell," as forecasters called it, lasted for days, starting in eastern Texas and gathering force before it petered out in Georgia.

Its damage was not confined to vicious winds. It hammered Nashville with record rainfall and flooding.

The days-long severe storm came little more than a week after a weaker system that struck in mid-March. That one also started in Texas and moved east, creating havoc as far north as Kentucky and as far east as Florida. Whatever else Mother Nature may have been trying to tell us, she was clear about the future: Climate change will cause more and more extreme weather events.

Climate scientists are reluctant to link any single tornado to global warming. Whatever you may have heard from the skeptics, climate experts are cautious researchers -- they are scientists, after all -- who draw conclusions only after thorough study. So far, the evidence doesn't suggest that the United States has seen more tornadoes as temperatures climb.