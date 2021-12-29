Cynthia Tucker: Now more than ever, America needs immigrants

The number of immigrants has declined precipitously. President Joe Biden has been cognizant of the nativism emerging in the land, so he has kept many of Trump's malicious policies in place. Haitians trying to enter the U.S. were sent back to a country many of them hardly knew. Mexicans, Guatemalans and Hondurans are stuck in squalid camps south of the border.

That's not good news for our nation. While we are unlikely to see the apocalypse portrayed in the novel (and film) "Children of Men," we will see decline. Schools and universities will close across the country. The economy will suffer. As demographer Lyman Stone told FiveThirtyEight, "What happens to mortgages in a country where real estate depreciates like a used car because the population is falling and we need fewer and fewer houses all the time?"

The solution is staring us in the face if we can see beyond our prejudices. We cannot take in every desolate, suffering sojourner trying to enter, but we can start, again, to invite in a million or so a year.

And we can surely allow the Dreamers to stay. That group of young adults has already proved that they are an asset to this country. They think of themselves as Americans. Handing them an official welcome -- citizenship -- shouldn't be difficult.

Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007: cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.