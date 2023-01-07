Cynthia Tucker: Newt Gingrich's legacy has become the GOP's crisis

It’s tempting to blame Donald Trump for the dumpster fire that the U.S. House of Representatives has become, but that’s unfair. The House Republican caucus was a smoldering tinderbox of white grievance, racism, conspiracy-mongering and “Christian” nationalism long before Trump was elected president. He merely added rocket fuel to the embers.

Many historians and political observers have noted that the GOP began its descent into the fevered swamplands of white grievance in the 1960s, after President Lyndon B. Johnson signed historic civil rights legislation and assigned the Democratic Party the role of ally to people of color. Republicans quickly inferred they could implicitly assume the role of ally to angry white people. Starting with Richard Nixon, Republican presidential candidates have adopted a “Southern strategy” of pandering to white voters who resented the changes wrought by the civil rights movement.

Trump’s shamelessness allowed him to take the GOP’s brewing white nationalism from implicit pandering and dog whistles to explicit denunciations of people of color, “elites” and the establishment. He has the grifter’s talent for manipulation, and he used that to stoke the cinders of racism and resentment that had been awaiting his particular propellant.

Still, others are equally deserving of credit — or blame — for the cynicism and dysfunction that now engulf the Republican Party. One person who deserves to be remembered alongside Trump is Newt Gingrich, who, like the sad Kevin McCarthy, desperately wanted to be speaker of the House.

Gingrich, though, was smarter, more cynical and more calculating than the hapless McCarthy. A narcissist like Trump, he had no regard for either the duty of elected representatives to pass laws to aid their constituents or the decorum that had traditionally been associated with Congress. Gingrich merely wanted to hold power, and, to get it, he was willing to tear down the institution over which he wished to preside.

Though he was a backbencher from suburban Atlanta in a House led by Democrats, Gingrich knew how to gain notice. He started giving incendiary speeches denouncing Democrats from the House floor. The chamber was often empty when he gave those speeches, but C-SPAN’s cameras were on, recording them. Most viewers didn’t realize the chamber was virtually unoccupied.

Gingrich pioneered the use of inflammatory labels for his Democratic colleagues and taught other Republican House members to do the same. Gingrich actually held seminars in which he coached GOP colleagues to describe Democrats with such words as “sick,” “traitors,” “corrupt,” “bizarre,” “cheat,” “steal” and “devour.”

Gingrich also discouraged his GOP allies from spending weekends in Washington because he knew they were likely to spend some time socializing with Democrats, which would breed cross-party alliances. His lessons took hold, helping to destroy the bipartisanship that had previously turned the wheels of democracy. While Gingrich’s poisonous legacy is most obvious in the House Republican caucus, it has also seeped into the Senate, where bipartisanship has become increasingly rare.

That legacy is also obvious in the rhetoric Republican politicians use to describe Democrats. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Lauren Boebert, among the more colorful right-wingers in the GOP caucus, simply took Gingrich’s ideas and stirred them with their own zest of hyper-extremism. Given their frequent appearances in the right-wing mediascape, it’s no wonder their voters have become accustomed to the idea that Democrats are “enemies” and “traitors.” How, then, could anyone justify compromising with them?

What do these absurdist Republicans want and what can be done to placate them? The answer, sadly, is that nothing can be done. They want what they have — power and attention. Their politics is performance art. Like Gingrich and Trump before them, that’s all they care about.

Perhaps it will occur to their constituents at some point that that’s not what legislators are sent to Washington to do. Maybe Republican loyalists will come to understand that they aren’t getting their money’s worth, or maybe those GOP voters are too deeply invested in the performance of white grievance politics to care.