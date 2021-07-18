Cynthia Tucker: Medicaid expansion thwarted by simple cruelty

MOBILE, Alabama — The delta variant of the coronavirus is spreading rapidly, we are told, and vaccination rates are low here. Seven of the 10 states with the lowest rates of vaccination are in the Deep South, including Alabama, Mississippi, Georgia and South Carolina. That means residents of the region will continue to get sick and die from COVID-19 in higher numbers than those in other parts of the country.

Many reasons help explain the low vaccination rates — poverty, low educational achievement and science-denying Trumpism among them. But a dismal system of health care is at the center of the problem.

While the U.S. Supreme Court recently rebuffed another attempt to kill the Affordable Care Act, a ruling that ought to be a signal to opponents that Obamacare is here to stay, the decision couldn’t force Republicans at the state level to expand Medicaid. Twelve states — most of them, again, in the Deep South — have refused to expand Medicaid, leaving some of their poorest residents without health care.