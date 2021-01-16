Cynthia Tucker: Law enforcement's open secret laid bare at Capitol

According to The Appeal, a left-of-center nonprofit that focuses on issues of justice and equality, nearly 30 law enforcement personnel from 11 states have been identified as participants in the rally in support of Trump and his lies about the election, though most have not yet been identified among the hordes who smashed into the Capitol building. (That doesn’t include countless retired police officers.)

In addition, two officers from the U.S. Capitol Police, the very agency assigned to protect the building and its rightful occupants from marauding hordes, have been suspended for their alleged cooperation with the insurrectionists. At least 10 additional Capitol police officers are under investigation for their behavior during the assault, according to CNN. Never mind that some of their fellow officers were under brutal attack. One of them, Brian Sicknick, a 12-year veteran, died of his injuries.

The history of American law enforcement is rife with racism, including brutal attacks on innocent Mexican Americans and Native Americans. In his brilliant tome on the practice of peonage in the decades after the Civil War, “Slavery by Another Name,” journalist Doug Blackmon documented the ways in which law enforcement agencies concocted spurious charges against Black people, especially men, to lock them up and then rent them out to businesses.