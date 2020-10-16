Cynthia Tucker: Joe Biden must learn that labels sway beliefs

Perhaps it would come as no surprise that the person who likely coined the term “court-packing” vehemently opposed Franklin Roosevelt’s plan to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court. The term makes any such expansion sound odious, malign, corrupt. That’s probably what Edward Rumely — physician, newspaperman and rabid opponent of New Deal policies — intended.

No corruption is inherent in expanding the size of the nation’s highest court. The U.S. Constitution does not say how many justices should sit on the court, and its size varied in the nation’s early history. Expanding the court would require Congress to change the standard it set in place in 1869 — upending a long-standing tradition — but let’s remember that the 19th Amendment, which gave women the right to vote, eviscerated a far older tradition. Some traditions are best honored in their breach.

Nothing would be antidemocratic about the appointment of, say, 11 justices. But the term “court-packing” implies a trampling of democratic norms, an unconstitutional seizure of power. It suggests that Democrats are considering a coup.

That’s why Joe Biden and his allies should studiously avoid the term. Biden could learn little from the disgraced House Speaker Newt Gingrich, but one lesson is key: Don’t let the opposition define the terms of the debate.