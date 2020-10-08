Cynthia Tucker: It's now confirmed that Republicans hate democracy

MOBILE, Ala. -- Having grown up Black in Alabama, I've known for most of my life that many of the conservatives who speak passionately about patriotism and the flag and loyalty to country don't believe in democracy. They and their forebears made that clear by resisting every effort to extend democratic rights to Black Americans.

Nor is that ancient history. Conservatives are still moved to fits of rage over athletes who kneel during the national anthem, peaceful protesters who decry police violence, and Muslim immigrants who are elected to political office. Never mind that the flag they so ardently defend represents the right to do all those things.

Usually, the members of this peculiar antidemocratic movement manage to conceal their disdain for genuine democracy under a barrage of bromides about "law and order" and "respect for tradition." But U.S. Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, in a fit of candor, could not be bothered with any such rhetorical feints. "We're not a democracy," he tweeted earlier this week for all to see.

Rather than restrain himself with the realization that he had revealed an unacceptable truth about his values, he continued: "Democracy isn't the objective; liberty, peace, and prospefity (sic) are. We want the human condition to flourish. Rank democracy can thwart that."