Cynthia Tucker: Ignoring climate change will not make it go away

There isn’t much more the president can do to drag his constituents into reality. He is dealing with voters who are furious that the price of gasoline is, in their estimation, too high. American motorists want to be able to continue to drive their carbon-dioxide-emitting vehicles with little impact on their budgets. Never mind the impact on the planet. As the planet gets hotter, they want to continue to generate electricity cheaply. While transportation is responsible for about 29% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S., electricity generation — which often uses coal or natural gas — is responsible for another 25%, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.