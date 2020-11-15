Cynthia Tucker: GOP leaders continue to exacerbate the pandemic

Even if he were a rational actor who cared about his country, President Donald Trump would not have been able to prevent the coronavirus from spreading from coast to coast. He could not have stopped a global pandemic or prevented the deaths of thousands of Americans. Even if he had acted wisely, cautiously, prudently, many elderly Americans would have died. Some doctors and nurses would have become terminally ill with COVID-19. So would some teachers, grocery store clerks and first responders.
But the crisis in which we now find ourselves — nearly 250,000 Americans dead, the infection rate soaring, hospitals desperately crowded — can be laid at Trump’s doorstep. If an enemy force wanted to seed America with a life-disrupting virus, it could not have done better than to follow the president’s catastrophic tactics.
Trump lied to the public, as he admitted to journalist Bob Woodward. He feuded with his own scientists, threatening to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. He browbeat experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until they retracted their data-driven advice. He publicly spouted nonsense about injecting bleach and ultraviolet light into COVID patients. He mocked those who followed public health guidelines, including his rival, Joe Biden. And he berated and bullied Democratic governors who tried to curb the spread by mandating temporary shutdowns of businesses and public facilities.
We are now living with the consequences. And it’s too late to change the course of the pandemic. Biden has assembled a team of scientists to curb the pandemic after he is inaugurated in January, but tens of thousands more will be dead by then. One model predicts that nearly 390,000 Americans will have died by Feb. 1.
Still, many Trumpists refuse to acknowledge the severity of the pandemic or the public health measures necessary to curb its spread. If loyalty to Trumpism dictates a refusal to acknowledge simple math — to insist that a Biden victory was the result of massive fraud on a scale never before seen — then it also dictates a refusal to acknowledge the science of curbing COVID-19. Mask-wearing is no longer just a public health measure. It is a political symbol, another breach between neighbors, another chasm in the partisan divide.
At this point, neither Biden nor saner Republican leaders will be able to persuade Trumpists to wear masks. Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, a Republican, has reissued an order mandating masks and outlining sanctions for violators. By contrast, about a dozen states, all with Republican governors, have no statewide mask mandate.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, a Republican, has gone so far as to say, “Those who don’t want to wear a mask shouldn’t be shamed into wearing one.” Her neighboring state of North Dakota — whose GOP governor, Doug Burgum, has also resisted a statewide mask mandate — is currently so overwhelmed by COVID hospitalizations that it is allowing infected health care workers to stay on the job. Can you imagine that? That’s like something out of one of those dystopian movies about a viral pandemic.
Meanwhile, the White House has gone silent. Trump, an overgrown toddler with the nuclear codes, is sullen, pouting over his electoral loss, pretending it didn’t happen, tweeting lies about voter fraud in all caps. He hasn’t managed to mention the pandemic.
Vice President Mike Pence, putative head of the White House coronavirus task force, hasn’t been spotted much on the public stage, either. As hospitals plead for more protective gear, as doctors and nurses get sick themselves, Pence has disappeared.
The ever-reliable Dr. Fauci is still appearing on radio and TV, urging Americans to follow public health guidelines. In an appearance last week on “Good Morning America,” he urged citizens to “double down” on basic precautions like wearing masks and frequently washing their hands. While the renowned infectious disease expert is widely respected among those who still believe in science, he has been assigned a security detail because of the many threats he has received — having dared to contradict Trump.
The president was right about this much: The novel coronavirus will eventually disappear. The development of a vaccine will certainly help. But how many Americans will be dead by then?
Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007: cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.
