Cynthia Tucker: GOP leaders continue to exacerbate the pandemic

Even if he were a rational actor who cared about his country, President Donald Trump would not have been able to prevent the coronavirus from spreading from coast to coast. He could not have stopped a global pandemic or prevented the deaths of thousands of Americans. Even if he had acted wisely, cautiously, prudently, many elderly Americans would have died. Some doctors and nurses would have become terminally ill with COVID-19. So would some teachers, grocery store clerks and first responders.

But the crisis in which we now find ourselves — nearly 250,000 Americans dead, the infection rate soaring, hospitals desperately crowded — can be laid at Trump’s doorstep. If an enemy force wanted to seed America with a life-disrupting virus, it could not have done better than to follow the president’s catastrophic tactics.

Trump lied to the public, as he admitted to journalist Bob Woodward. He feuded with his own scientists, threatening to fire Dr. Anthony Fauci. He browbeat experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention until they retracted their data-driven advice. He publicly spouted nonsense about injecting bleach and ultraviolet light into COVID patients. He mocked those who followed public health guidelines, including his rival, Joe Biden. And he berated and bullied Democratic governors who tried to curb the spread by mandating temporary shutdowns of businesses and public facilities.