Cynthia Tucker: GOP lawmakers hate it when kids learn facts

Because of an ad in the closely fought Virginia governor’s race, the brilliant novel “Beloved” by Toni Morrison, the late Nobel laureate, is suddenly in the news. With the help of the ad, which features a staunchly Republican mother, GOP candidate Glenn Youngkin castigates his Democratic rival, former Gov. Terry McAuliffe, for twice vetoing bills that would have allowed Virginia parents to prevent their children from reading certain books assigned by teachers.

Looking earnestly into the camera, Fairfax County mom Laura Murphy says, “When my son showed me his reading assignment, my heart sunk. It was some of the most explicit material you can imagine.” You’d have thought that the teacher had assigned the Kama Sutra to her high school-aged son.

Murphy never names the material that has created such alleged distress, but her campaign against the Pulitzer Prize-winning “Beloved” started back in 2013, according to The Washington Post, and led the state legislature to write the bills that McAuliffe correctly vetoed in 2016 and 2017. The novel is challenging, but passages that portray the sexual violence commonly inflicted on enslaved Black women are just one aspect of its discomfiting plot.