Cynthia Tucker: GOP has terrible Mideast track record

So few Americans understand the political and cultural realities of the Middle East that the Lindsay Grahams and Mike Pompeos of the world can get away with their unvarnished lies about U.S. military strikes keeping peace in the region. But it isn’t just average voters who know little about Iran and Iraq. Bush didn’t know much, either. According to credible reports in the aftermath of his decision to invade Iraq, Bush didn’t know the difference between Sunnis and Shi’a — different branches of Islam that have been in violent conflict for centuries.

Iran’s ayatollahs and most of its citizens are Shi’a. Though Saddam’s rule was largely secular, he grew up as a Sunni. Think of it as similar to the violent conflicts between Catholics and Protestants that dominated Western Europe for generations. They were all Christians, but each group believed God wanted them to kill the other side.

In 1980, Iraq invaded Iran, leading to a bloody eight-year war that killed hundreds of thousands of soldiers but left no clear winner. (The United States, for its part, provided logistical support to Iraq, believing it was in our strategic interest to do so.) By 1988, both countries were humbled — a situation that America and its allies regarded as akin to stability. When the U.S. invaded Iraq in 1991, President George H.W. Bush sagely left Saddam in power.