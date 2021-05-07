Cynthia Tucker: GOP embraces big lie as sole plank in platform

MOBILE, Ala. -- Follow the artists. The brilliant among them usually detect the trends in a society or culture before the rest of us, whether we are politicians, plumbers or college professors. Novelists from Margaret Atwood to Octavia Butler have been writing fictional accounts of the collapse of the United States for decades, and I am just now seeing what they see: My nation is teetering on the brink.

If it weren't so horrifying, it would be amusing. One of the two major political parties has committed itself to sanctifying a grotesque lie, to elevating an obvious falsehood as its organizing principle. The House Republican Caucus is on the verge of ousting Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., from her leadership position because she will not endorse former President Donald Trump's outrageous lie that the last presidential election was stolen from him.