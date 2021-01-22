Cynthia Tucker: GOP doubles down on voter suppression strategy

We’ve seen a force that would shatter our nation rather than share it.

— “The Hill We Climb,” Amanda Gorman

In suburban Atlanta, for example, a GOP county elections official joined the call to change laws to make casting a ballot less convenient, a ploy that makes voting more difficult for the working-class Black Americans who frequently support Democrats. The Georgia Legislature need not roll back all the voting laws that made it easier to cast a ballot during the pandemic, but “they’ve got to change the major parts of them so that we at least have a shot at winning,” Alice O’Lenick said.

She is hardly alone. She was merely parroting the plans from top Republican leaders across the country. Republicans are not spending long policy sessions thinking of programs that will attract a broader coalition of voters. The party will not renounce racism, ethnocentrism and xenophobia. Its leading figures will not offer a more generous social safety net to attract the working poor or a health care plan that benefits the majority of Americans. Oh, no. Instead, party leaders want to curb mail-in ballots, restrict absentee ballots and put up more barriers to early voting and easy registration. They want to continue to scrub Black and brown voters from the rolls.