For its sins, Fox News has agreed to pay a staggering settlement of $787.5 million to Dominion Voting Systems, a company clearly defamed by the media company. Top talent at Fox repeatedly told the lie -- a lie within the "big lie" that the 2020 election was stolen -- that Dominion's voting machines aided a conspiracy to take votes away from former President Donald Trump.

Despite the big check Fox will have to write, many of its critics are unhappy that there will be no trial, which would likely have required propagandists such as Tucker Carlson to be questioned under oath about the falsehoods they spread. Carlson and his colleagues weren't even required to issue on-air apologies.

An apology might have been a balm for those of us who live in a fact-based universe, but it wouldn't have changed anything for those caught up in the Fox News cult. News of the settlement will hardly even penetrate the thick fog surrounding those who are breathing in the conspiracies, xenophobia, transphobia and outright racism that Fox peddles. The network knows its audience, and they are addicted to its lies.

That was clear from the internal communications among Fox anchors and executives that were revealed as part of the legal discovery process. A week after the election, in a text exchange between Carlson and his producer, Alex Pfeiffer, the producer noted that viewers were angry that Carlson hadn't focused more on alleged election fraud. "It's all our viewers care about now," Pfeiffer wrote. He also revealed that he knew it was all nonsense: "Its like birtherism 2.0. A grassroots movement the GOP leadership thinks they can control and go away but this won't." Prescient, that.

In other digital exchanges, Carlson and his colleagues were even more explicit in acknowledging the fabrications that Trump and associates were peddling. About Sidney Powell, the unhinged lawyer shilling for Trump, Carlson texted host Laura Ingraham on November 18, 2020: "Sidney Powell is lying by the way. I caught her. It's insane." Despite that, Fox continued spreading the lies.

Rupert Murdoch and his underlings were worried they would lose ratings to an even more loopy competitor, Newsmax, if they didn't fill their viewers with the drivel they were used to. But the 2020 election season didn't originate the Fox News habit of spreading disinformation. The late Roger Ailes, the network's first chief executive, was quite comfortable dispensing right-wing falsehoods. On his death, Jeffrey Jones, director of the celebrated Peabody Awards, told The New York Times that Ailes had "ushered in the post-truth society."

Research has borne out the perception that the Fox News audience doesn't enjoy a sturdy grip on facts. In 2012, Fairleigh Dickinson University published a survey showing that "someone who watched only Fox News" could answer fewer questions correctly about domestic affairs "than if they had reported watching no media at all." Other studies have also shown that Fox viewers are more likely to believe ultraconservative claptrap, such as harboring doubts about the science of climate change.

Fox is just one part of a right-wing mediascape that feeds its viewers a steady diet of misinformation, but it is the most powerful part. According to The Washington Post, more than 40% of Republican voters get their information about government and politics primarily from local news and Fox.

This has a corrosive effect on a democratic system built on the belief that citizens will be well-informed. The falsehoods spewing from Fox News hosts affect not only views about whether elections are legitimate but also about the debt ceiling, immigration and public health.

The right-wing mediascape damages the public trust and further rends the civic fabric. Take the inexplicable shooting of Ralph Yarl, the Black adolescent who mistakenly rang the doorbell of 84-year-old Andrew Lester, a white retired aircraft mechanic. Lester claims fear provoked him to shoot Yarl twice through the storm door. Lester's grandson, Klint Ludwig, told The New York Times that his grandfather spent considerable time in his living room chair watching conservative news shows at a high volume. Fox News certainly helps instill a fear of people of color.

That is unlikely to change. Fox faces other lawsuits over its fearmongering and falsehoods, but it can simply write another big check. Its viewers are addicted, and Murdoch intends to keep pumping out the poison.