Cynthia Tucker: Epidemic of gun violence continues unabated

The recent shooting deaths of two New York City police officers made national news and put an intense spotlight on one American city struggling through a terrifying increase in gun violence.

Officers Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora were fatally wounded on Friday when they responded to a report of domestic violence. The shooting suspect, Lashawn McNeil, was also fatally wounded.

As tragic as their murders are, Rivera and Mora are simply two among the many victims of the war on the streets of several cities. The dead include, yes, police officers and criminals, but also high school athletes, hardworking parents and young children. Last fall, 12-year-old Artemis Rayford wrote Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee a letter opposing a new law that would reduce restrictions on guns. Early Christmas morning, the Memphis middle schooler was shot and killed by a stray bullet.

The Washington Post recently paid tribute to 13 of the children killed by firearms in 2021, noting that in our “exceptional” nation, at least one child is shot every hour of every day. No other wealthy nation records that sort of tally.

From Los Angeles to St. Louis to Washington, D.C., gun homicides have skyrocketed over the last two years. A few cities, including Austin and Philadelphia, broke previous annual homicide records. And the outbreak of gun violence didn’t just affect large cities but also smaller ones such as Fayetteville, North Carolina.

As blogger Matthew Yglesias has recently noted, “All kinds of bad behavior is on the rise,” from reckless driving to assaults on flight attendants. But the increase in gun violence is particularly distressing since it tends to be deadly.

It isn’t clear why Americans are coming unglued, nor is it clear what can be done to knit us back together as a reasonably law-abiding and somewhat civic-minded people who share a sense of the common good. But this much is certain: If the nation were not awash in firearms, fewer people would die because of them. Because human beings are not particularly good at assessing risk, firearm purchases increased during the first months of the pandemic. There was little chance that an invisible virus could be kept at bay with a gun, but that didn’t stop many of us from arming ourselves. According to Small Arms Analytics, about 2.1 million firearms were purchased in 2020, a 24% increase over the prior year.

It is no great surprise, then, that 2020 marked a particularly deadly year for gun violence. More than 19,400 gun deaths occurred (including accidental shootings but not suicides) in 2020, a 25% increase over the year before, according to the Gun Violence Archive. Last year topped that, according to the Archive, with 20,790 nonsuicide gun deaths.

Suicides by firearm also increased during the pandemic, which shows the danger of keeping guns in easy reach during a period of severe mental strain. While 24,090 suicides by firearm were recorded in 2019, 24,156 occurred in 2020 and an additional 24,090 in 2021, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

None of these deaths get the attention of the mass shootings for which our nation has also become known, though more people die in these more common homicides. Nor will these deaths bring us to our senses about our deadly love affair with firearms.

The pleas of epidemiologists and health care professionals have not brought the unvaccinated to their senses about COVID-19. Nor have the deaths of their friends and loved ones. Those who choose to believe in nonsense are unwavering in their faith in ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine and their own natural immunity. For them, the Earth is flat, no matter what the experts say.

Our faith in firearms is in some ways worse than that. The gun lobby has insisted for decades that the only way to curb deaths by firearms is to purchase more firearms, and leading conservative politicians have made that their mantra, as well. The Supreme Court has practically endorsed that nonsense.

It is inevitable, then, that more people will die — police officers, hardworking parents, high school athletes and young children, too. There is no end in sight.

Tucker won the Pulitzer Prize for commentary in 2007: cynthia@cynthiatucker.com.