President Joe Biden has established a national monument honoring Emmett Till, who was just 14 years old when he was abducted, savagely beaten and shot in Mississippi for allegedly whistling at a white woman. Though the commemoration comes 68 years after his murder, it seems to suggest a nation finally reckoning with its vicious racial past.

Is that happening, though? Look to the other side of the split screen, where another powerful political figure is waging a ferocious campaign to deny that brutal history of violence against Black Americans. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered new history standards for public schools in his state. Those standards will, among other things, teach that slavery was beneficial for Black people.

Unbelievable. DeSantis has invoked the worst excuses of plantation owners and their defenders, who insisted that their vicious system of chattel slavery was to the benefit of their helpless victims. In fact, wealthy Southern whites — indeed, the entire nation — grew rich off the unpaid labor and horrific treatment of enslaved human beings, whose children were born into the same unspeakable institution.

The nation was finally moving to shake off that fictional version of history, which remained in textbooks through my southern Alabama childhood. After centuries of lies that cast slavery as a benign institution bestowing civilization and Christianity on lesser beings, a more accurate history was being recounted in the classroom, museums and popular culture. Lost Cause mythology was being erased.

Then the backlash began. The nation now stands on the precipice of a neo-post-Reconstruction period, with reactionary forces determined to crush Black progress and halt even faltering steps toward a more perfect union. This “slavery was beneficial” nonsense is a leap back into the days of the Confederacy.

In this crazed political environment, it’s easy to forget that just 15 years ago, the nation elected its first Black president, Barack Obama. It was clear, even then, that the historic moment didn’t herald a “post-racial” society, but the ferocious spasms of reaction have been more hostile than I would have believed possible in those heady days.

Of course, Obama’s tenure quickly attracted the complaints of bigots, many of whom were “birthers” insisting that Obama was not born in the United States and therefore his presidency was illegitimate. Despite his reluctance to invoke the specter of racism, his more subtle critics insisted that Obama had somehow worsened race relations and deepened racial wounds.

It seems the first Black president’s most incendiary act was his mere presence, which reminded whites of shifting demographics. Obama was elected with a substantial share of white votes, but also with the overwhelming support of every voting bloc of color — Black Americans, Asian Americans, Native Americans, Latinos. Suddenly, white Americans were aware of the precariousness of their status as the clear political majority. That sense of dying white hegemony fueled a volcanic burst of white resentment that propelled Donald Trump into office.

It has become common to blame Trump for the current state of the Republican Party, which has fallen in thrall to white nationalism and its antidemocratic tendencies. But the GOP spent several decades pandering to the anger and misplaced anxieties of white voters unhappy about the changes wrought by the civil rights movement. No Democratic presidential candidate has won a majority of white voters since Lyndon Johnson signed the Voting Rights Act. That includes Democrats as different as George McGovern, Bill Clinton and Al Gore. Certainly some Republican voters stick with the GOP because of its skepticism toward government intervention and its reflexive support for tax cuts, but pandering to racial antagonism is clearly part of the party’s magic formula.

The Biden presidency has, for now, staved off the worst of the reactionary forces that would take us backward, but those forces are still busy in GOP-led statehouses, passing legislation that restricts the teaching of Black history, that prohibits diversity initiatives, that bans books that might give schoolchildren reason to question an unjust status quo.

The two white men who murdered Till were tried but not convicted of their crime, to which they proudly admitted in Look magazine in 1956. Powerful groups are agitating to take us back to those times.