Cynthia Tucker: Curb unemployment by paying a living wage

Apparently, it has never occurred to those critics that the wages paid by many businesses don't accommodate the need for child care. Many day care centers are still not open, and many school systems are still operating on a truncated in-person schedule. When schools started remote learning, hundreds of thousands of women stopped working because they had to take care of the kids. Apparently, the pundits do not realize that some would-be employees are afraid to work in a crowded setting around people who will be maskless and may not be vaccinated. Clearly, it has escaped them that workers, even those who labor for minimum wage, have the same desire for safety for themselves and their children as those who own or manage the business.