Cynthia Tucker: Corporate focus on profits literally kills workers

Many workers are not. They don’t have paid sick leave or savings accounts to see them through a spate of unemployment. They don’t have access to low-interest loans or parents with generous pensions to help tide them over. The stark divide between America’s haves and have-nots has rarely been more obvious.

The Smithfield plant should have closed much sooner, despite the protestations of Smithfield CEO Kenneth Sullivan that the move “is pushing our country perilously close to the edge in terms of our meat supply.” According to agriculture experts, a glut of pork is currently in the marketplace. (Even if it weren’t, most of us could do with a bit less pork in our diets.)

But Smithfield’s workers, most of whom are immigrants supporting not just their immediate families but also relatives in their home countries, would have risked job loss if they had chosen to stay home. And they are not the only ones. Nonessential factories still are open across the country, mostly in Republican-leaning states that follow the lead of President Donald Trump.