Cynthia Tucker: Christ wouldn't recognize Trump's Christian followers

MOBILE, Ala. -- Dallas preacher Robert Jeffress, leader of a Baptist megachurch and vocal Trump supporter, is ready to accept Joe Biden's election as the next president of the United States. Jeffress wrote a column for the Fox News website acknowledging Biden's victory as a "bitter pill to swallow."

But many of his fellow conservative Christians aren't as committed to democratic traditions. They are not assuaged by appeals to either peacemaking or simple math. Ultraconservative churchgoers remain President Donald Trump's most ardent advocates, and many insist that Trump's pre-ordained reelection is being stolen from him.

One of the mysteries of the last four years has been the rabid -- cultlike, to be honest -- devotion of conservative Christians to a politician without even the pretense of a moral core. If Trump's character wasn't clear before his election, despite his history of adultery and sexual predation, then it shone through during his presidency, which he sprinkled liberally with corruption, explicit racism, mendacity, misogyny, bullying and incitement of violence against the disfavored. Yet, he may have received even more votes from conservative Christians this year than in 2016.