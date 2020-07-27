Cynthia Tucker: Children are puppets in Trump's risky reopening play

MOBILE, Alabama — As the coronavirus surges across the Deep South, my sixth-grader’s school has set a mid-August reopening. Like so many other parents, I’m dogged by uncertainty, wrestling with choices and consequences, trying to plot a path through a frightening thicket of unknowns: How vulnerable are children? Do pre-teens infect each other as easily as adults do? What if my child gets a mild case but passes the virus to me, and I get seriously ill?

At least I have choices. If I choose the “brick and mortar” alternative, I have the reassurance that my daughter’s school has the resources to sanitize frequently, to monitor students’ social distancing, to keep track of presumed infections and require those students to quarantine.

If I can’t abide the risk, the school will also offer remote-learning alternatives.

Like many middle-class households, mine has several digital devices, and my daughter uses them with a familiarity I can only envy. If I choose not to send her back to the classroom, she will be miserable with many more months of isolation. But she won’t fall behind academically, because I have the time and resources to make sure she doesn’t.