Cynthia Tucker: Bipartisan bill a wake-up call to remember the 'Dreamers'

It would be a shame for Congress to adjourn leaving the "Dreamers," as they have come to be known, in a lurch. If a handful of Republican senators could find their way to a compromise on immigration and border protection, approximately 2 million model residents of the United States would get a path toward citizenship.

They have waited long enough.

While a xenophobic Republican base tends to stereotype all undocumented immigrants as criminals and grifters, the "Dreamers" are neither. (Nor, for that matter, are most migrants.) They were brought to the U.S. as children, and they have grown up thinking of themselves as Americans -- speaking English, making TikTok dance videos, going to Independence Day cookouts with their families, learning American history in school.

They know no other nation.

Current rules state that, for them to qualify for temporary protection from deportation, "Dreamers" must have proof they entered the country before the age of 16, have lived continuously in the U.S. since June 15, 2007, are enrolled in or have graduated from high school or completed a GED, and, if male, have registered for selective service. Some are already serving in the U.S. Armed Forces or have completed service. Some have started businesses. Many have finished college, and some have earned graduate degrees.

The nation needs young men and women such as these.

The DREAM Act was first introduced in 2001 -- a mere two decades back but, politically, several generations ago -- by Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and the late Sen. Orrin Hatch, R-Utah. It has been reintroduced several times since then but could never muster the votes for passage as GOP voters became increasingly hostile to immigrants of color. As the nation's demographics have shifted toward a browner nation, older whites have become more resentful of any legislation that would pave the way toward citizenship for people from the Caribbean or Latin America.

Still, a small bubble of hope has popped above the surface in recent weeks, floating on the bipartisan teamwork of Sens. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., and Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and a few of their colleagues. According to The Washington Post, their proposal includes features that each party would like as well as features that each party would resist. But that's the way legislation usually gets done: Neither side gets everything it wants, but something is better than nothing.

Sinema and Tillis have proposed a path to citizenship for the "Dreamers." In addition, they have proposed billions more for border security, including funds to hire more agents and to give pay increases to current agents. Their blueprint would also reform the asylum process, increasing the number of judges who hear claims so that those who are denied can be returned more quickly to their native countries, while those who are approved aren't stuck interminably in an unsympathetic bureaucracy.

This is hardly the comprehensive immigration reform that the nation needs, but, again, it's better than nothing. And it's likely to be the best we can hope for since Republicans will take over the House majority in January, and their current leader, Kevin McCarthy, has pledged no immigration reform until the border is completely secure. He knows perfectly well that's impossible. Even a few North Koreans manage to escape their country every year, though it is a heavily patrolled prison state.

Some Democrats likely will object to provisions in the Sinema-Tillis blueprint, too. For example, it would temporarily continue a COVID-related, Trump-era provision that allows for the expulsion of migrants seeking asylum at the U.S. border. Some will find that cruel.

Still, the biggest hurdle to getting a limited immigration package through is recalcitrant Republicans, either hard-liners who want no brown immigrants or cowards who fear being smeared by right-wing talking heads as "soft" on immigration. Sinema and Tillis should nevertheless do what they can to get nine more GOP senators on board so they have the 60 votes they need. It's worth some late nights and arm-twisting.

The 117th Congress has its hands full trying to buttress the gates before the barbarians crash through. Lots for them to do. But securing citizenship for the "Dreamers" needs to be high on the list.