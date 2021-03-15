Cynthia Tucker: At least racist royals don't undermine democracy

The British monarchy came in for well-deserved criticism in the throne-shaking interview Oprah Winfrey conducted with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. I believe every allegation the couple made, including the bombshell accusation that one family member expressed concerns about the skin color of the couple's progeny. (Among other things, that suggests a gross misunderstanding of genetics. Given that Meghan is a light-skinned biracial woman and Harry is a pale white man, Archie, their firstborn, was quite likely to turn out just as he did: white.)

Still, it is worth remembering that the British royals can inflict only so much damage. They don't run the government. Queen Elizabeth is the titular head of state, but she doesn't tell the prime minister or the British Parliament what to do. British citizens have the right to vote. Great Britain is one of the world's oldest and most stable democracies.

Why the elementary civics lesson? Well, across the pond in the United States, many citizens seem to have forgotten the value of a stable democracy. Resentful of a browning America, upset by cultural change and misled by the Trump presidency, a significant minority of U.S. citizens yearns for a dictator -- a king, if you will -- as long as he is white and views the country through the same nostalgic lens that they do.