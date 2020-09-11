Cynthia M. Allen: Hate, misinformation over coronavirus and race led me to take a social media break

I couldn't help but wonder, would these people be this objectively cruel in ordinary, pre-pandemic, pre-societal meltdown circumstances?

Either way, I decided that I didn't need easy access to such destructive virtual exchanges. And if the apps were not on my phone, I'd be spared much of their divisive content.

Of course, I've long had a complicated view of social media.

I see its utility and its virtue as a way to connect people in an increasingly atomized world.

And early in the pandemic — even in the early days of the protests — social media offered opportunities to express unity and to listen. Some, albeit limited, value was in that.

Some argue that social media sites are uncommonly egalitarian: They offer everyone the same opportunity to say their piece. The contention is intriguing yet debatable.

But like the road to hell, social media sites often fail their (perhaps) well-intended roots.

That's been made all too clear by the efforts of bad actors, foreign and domestic, on the left and right to use social media to foment violence and spread misinformation.