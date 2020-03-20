Crystal Cazier: Millennials are key to stopping the spread of the coronavirus

Ambassador Deborah Birx last week said millennials are the core group that will stop the spread of the coronavirus. By some estimates, millennials are the largest population in the United States. With 73 million people across a 15-year age band, there are a lot of us. I am a millennial. Like many of my agemates, I don’t really like being told what to do, when, or how.

But in this time of uncertainty, at the urging of experts and authorities, I’m thinking twice about simple everyday actions and outings, staying indoors, washing my hands more often, and practicing social distancing if I do have to go out. (And as guidelines rapidly change, these are becoming more requirement rather than a recommendation.)

This isn’t the time to selfishly do what I’d like for my own instant gratification. This is the time to think about my parents and grandparents, and my friends and neighbors, especially those who are frontline health care workers or may be at greater risk of infection.