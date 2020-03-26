Crowds on the Tube are putting London at risk

This morning, as happened yesterday, there were scenes of packed peak-hour Tubes, trains and buses. This makes a mockery of advice to keep at least two meters apart to limit the risk of infection.

Passengers are right to be angry that they are being put at risk. Transport staff fear for their safety too. This can’t go on. The government, the mayor and transport bosses need a better plan.

While millions of people are working from home — or, for a time, not able to work at all — huge numbers of us still need to travel. That doesn’t just mean National Health Staff staff or teachers keeping schools open for key workers, but everyone who keeps our city fed, safe and functioning — from engineers who make sure our broadband works to delivery drivers who bring food and fill the supermarket shelves.

They need to travel, and they have a right to do so in safety.

Last week, transport bosses prepared a plan that saw some Tube stations close altogether and that cut back the frequency of services. For most of the day, this plan works. Overall demand on the Tube has fallen by 85 percent this week.

But it’s not enough to cope with the pressure of peak travel so far in the morning. National rail services, running less often, are also crowded in places.