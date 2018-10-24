With so few people running for local government boards in recent years, it’s reassuring to see eight candidates vying for Madison mayor.
That includes incumbent “Mayor-for-life” Paul Soglin, who last summer said he wouldn’t run again, but now says he will. Soglin’s failed bid for governor this year won’t cap his half-century in politics after all.
Soglin becomes the instant front-runner, given his high profile and experience. But the crowded field of seven challengers (and counting?) doesn’t appear phased by his return. Nor should it be.
Madison is growing and changing. Does it need a new leader? Let’s find out. We look forward to a spirited debate over the future of the capital city, after state and congressional elections surrender the spotlight in two weeks.
Already, the mayor’s race is highlighting important challenges and priorities.
Former Ald. Satya Rhodes-Conway has stressed the need for faster, more direct bus routes with fewer stops. “Bus rapid transit” would utilize snazzier, longer buses with customers buying prepaid tickets from kiosks to speed entry and exit. The smart goal is to get commuters and others where they need to go faster, while boosting ridership to ease traffic congestion. How much will it cost? And where will the money come from?
Soglin, who has served 22 years as mayor over five decades, wants to launch a Madison Public Market. We like the concept of encouraging food vendors and entrepreneurs. An East Side market could quickly become a fun and thriving destination. Key to making it work will be private fundraising to avoid higher public cost.
Two more challengers — Ald. Maurice Cheeks and Toriana Pettaway, Madison’s first racial equity coordinator — are targeting inequality. Madison has some of the worst racial disparities in the country. What will the candidates do to improve prosperity for all?
Raj Shukla, who leads the River Alliance of Wisconsin, wants Madison to be the first city in the state to run on 100 percent renewable energy. Other candidates include Michael Flores, a Madison firefighter and former School Board member; Brenda Konkel, a former City Council member and leader of the Tenant Resource Center; and Nick Hart, a local comedian.
The future of State Street and Downtown needs attention. The mayor is concerned about losing retail businesses to more bars and restaurants. Vagrants seem more numerous and aggressive. How can the heart of the city remain a family friendly attraction?
With recent flooding, the height and health of Madison’s lakes are on voters’ minds. So is affordable housing, the vacant Oscar Mayer site, and gun violence.
The mayoral primary is Feb. 19. The election is April 2. We look forward to a serious discussion about Madison’s future.