This State Journal editorial ran on June 13, 1969:
The end of the school year at the University of Wisconsin has come, and this is a good time to assess the student unrest and the success or failure with which the university has reacted.
The words of the university president give as good a value judgment as any:
“Unlike many universities across the nation, Wisconsin has not been afraid to deal with disruptive persons.”
“We have been willing to use force; some schools have not.
“We have called in the police and the National Guard; other schools have not. ...
“The University of Wisconsin has not closed down for a single hour; others have closed for days, weeks and even months.”
A good deal of credit for successes which the university has attained belongs to Chancellor Edwin Young. He stood firm on the firing line, yielding when logic and fairness called for yielding, tough where principle called for him to be tough.
He played his cards with finesse, in a game where the slightest bobble, the use of a wrong word or a wrong action, could have been chaos.
The spadework of the university, which seemed agonizingly long, preparing the legal foundation for discipline, paid off. The university used the power sparingly, but disruptors have begun to feel the weight of the university’s power to discipline.
Some have been ousted from the university. Their passing cannot help but be noted by others tempted to follow in their footsteps.
The faculty gave Young strong moral support when, in 24 hours, some 1,500 of the 2,000 members of academic rank signed a petition in support of his actions.
This State Journal editorial ran on May 20, 1969, two months before American astronaut Neil Armstrong took the first step on the moon:
What will happen in the fall is anybody’s guess.
If unrest dies, the administration and faculty can rest on their laurels and concentrate on their education task. If it flares anew, the administration has learned what has to be done.
And, if the faculty is to protect its jobs and the academic principles in which it believes, it may well have to take the next step: Identifying youths who disrupt their classes.
The time is past when college professors can watch several hundred students disrupt 34,000 in their classes and expect that this is the sole concern of the administration and police.