Craig Thompson: Here comes the 'flex lane' to improve Madison's Beltline

Commuters who travel on Madison’s Beltline have a smoother ride and will soon experience improved traffic flow during peak travel times.

The Beltline has a history of pavement problems and congestion concerns. The state Department of Transportation made many improvements over the last several years. After concrete patching failed in 2016, crews replaced the patches with new layers of asphalt pavement.

We also examined ways to improve traffic flow on the Beltline (Highway 12-18). The inside median shoulders were upgraded last year along the Beltline, between the Whitney Way exit and Interstate 39-90, for use as an additional travel lane during peak traffic periods.

We call this the "flex lane."

The flex lane on the Beltline is an innovative solution to ease backups during the busiest times and provide reliability for motorists who use it every day for work or business. It provides a safe, cost-effective solution to address periodic and recurring congestion without the need to expand the highway beyond its current footprint.

While the flex lane is a first for Wisconsin, 17 states have implemented the concept, including the neighboring states of Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota and Ohio. Each state has found success with better reliability for travel times and safer highways. During design of the flex lane, we proactively talked with our counterparts in Michigan about their best practices of of the flex route in Highway 23 north of Ann Arbor.

Over the past few years, we have engaged Madison-area emergency responders, law enforcement, local and state officials, the business community and the general public. This collaboration helps educate motorists on the benefits of the flex lane and how to drive it. We also coordinated with our partners at the Dane County Sheriff’s Office and Dane County Highway Department to provide timely response to potential incidents and maintenance efforts.

Here’s how the flex lane works: Signs located above the lane will indicate when the flex lane is open with a green arrow. When the lane is closed, a red "X" will appear. Cameras and sensors give state DOT traffic operators real-time views and data to efficiently maintain the flex lane system.

The flex lane is dynamic and expected to open during the typical morning and afternoon rush hours and major events. Outside of those times, the flex lane will be closed to provide a wide median shoulder for emergency stopping.

Contractors are putting the finishing touches along the Beltline to make the flex lane operational. As we prepare to open the flex lane this summer, please drive safely by wearing your seat belt, putting your phone away, being patient, leaving room to brake, driving the 55 mph speed limit on the Beltline, and only using the flex land when you see a green arrow.

The flex lane is an innovative way to keep people and commerce moving along the Madison Beltline during peak traffic hours. It’s one more way the DOT is making Wisconsin’s highways safer and more reliable.

Thompson is secretary of the state Department of Transportation. For more information about changes to the Beltline, go to: wisconsindot.gov/FlexLane.