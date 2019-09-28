Many media outlets have used analogies to compare the decibel levels of the F-35 noise models in the Air Force's draft environmental impact statement with everyday items, especially vacuum cleaners. However, these comparisons misrepresent both the methodology of the EIS and what makes humans perceive certain sounds as “noise.”
For starters, the EIS noise maps are based on a measurement called “DNL,” or Day-Night Average Sound Level. This is an average of sound energy (measured in decibels) spread out uniformly over a 24-hour period. In order to average 65 decibels over the course of an entire day and night, you have to have events that are much, much louder — in some cases up to or in excess of 100 decibels. For example, the EIS notes that Ridgeway Church would experience sounds as loud as 107 decibels over five times per week. To translate that to an average of a 65-decibel DNL, community members would have to be running their hypothetical vacuums for 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
But even that does not paint an accurate picture of how loud these jets will be. Decibels themselves — and especially average decibels over time — are a terrible metric for understanding how humans actually perceive noise. The decibel is simply a measure of pressure change, or volume, but loudness is not the only factor that contributes to what most people think of as “noise.” Sounds that are regular and mechanical are much easier to get accustomed to, while sounds that are sharp and happen over short durations are much more likely to startle us and trigger the stress responses that make noise harmful to our whole bodies, not just our eardrums.
The sound of the F-35, in actual experience, will be more like someone sneaking up behind you with many vacuum cleaners and turning them all on once when you least expect it.
Importantly, the reason we know so much about how humans respond to noise is due to research done by the Air Force and other federal aviation programs. In the 1960s, the government hoped to develop what was called "SST," or Super Sonic Transport, where commercial jets would routinely break the sound barrier and cause sonic booms over populated areas. To test the feasibility of this idea, they ran tests of sonic booms all over the United States. In one study, done in 1964, residents of Oklahoma City were subjected to eight sonic booms a day. The results of these studies showed that sudden loud noises were nearly intolerable to many populations, especially vulnerable ones. Combined with a widespread grassroots movement against the SST, these tests forced the government to scrap the program, even though they had already invested over $1 billion.
Today, residents of Madison and Dane County have the same opportunity to make their voices heard against the deafening sounds of these jets. Their sounds in takeoff and landing and in subsonic flight will be exceedingly loud in a way that the EIS maps do not portray. The sounds will be surprising, disruptive, damaging to our health — and due to constantly changing environmental factors like wind speed and atmospheric pressure, will affect an area much, much wider than shown on the map.
I understand that for many people, the F-35s are more than a fleet of jets. They represent economic development, or are symbols of American military power and even of “freedom” itself. However, subjecting a densely populated area of Wisconsin to the constant threat of window-rattling, ear splitting noise that can strike at any time runs counter to the idea of freedom.
Craig Eley, of Madison, is a freelance radio producer and cultural historian.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.