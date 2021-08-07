COVID got some help in tihs week's winning You Toon caption contest

Jill Plonka of Cazenovia is this week’s You Toon winner.
Congratulations, Jill!
Her caption about letting COVID-19 win the gold medal beat out more than 75 entries. Plonka wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.
Runners-up and their suggested captions include:
Terry Edwards
- of Dodgeville: “He won because of doping. Too many dopes not getting the vaccine!”
Dustin Cebula
- of Windsor: “I wonder which country is going to take credit as the host nation?”
Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.