COVID got some help in tihs week's winning You Toon caption contest
Jill Plonka of Cazenovia is this week’s You Toon winner.

Congratulations, Jill!

Her caption about letting COVID-19 win the gold medal beat out more than 75 entries. Plonka wins publication of her line with today’s finished cartoon. She also will receive a signed print by artist Phil Hands.

Runners-up and their suggested captions include:

Terry Edwards

  • of Dodgeville: “He won because of doping. Too many dopes not getting the vaccine!”

Dustin Cebula

  • of Windsor: “I wonder which country is going to take credit as the host nation?”

Thanks to all participants. We’ll play again next Sunday with a fresh cartoon and empty caption.

